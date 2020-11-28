Global  
 

Coronavirus updates: US reports 1 million cases in less than a week; Los Angeles County issues stay-at-home order

USATODAY.com Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
It took less than a week for the US to record a million more cases of COVID-19Los Angeles County has announced a stay-at-home order. Virus updates.
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Published
News video: LA County COVID-19 Transmission Rate Highest Since March

LA County COVID-19 Transmission Rate Highest Since March 03:25

 The outbreak of COVID-19 in Los Angeles County continues to get worse, and public health officials estimate every infected person is passing the virus to an average of 1.27 people – the highest transmission rate the county has seen since March. Tina Patel reports.

Los Angeles Virus Surge Leads County to Shut Down Almost All Gatherings

 Los Angeles County is now seeing almost 5,000 new virus cases a day. The order, which even restricts functions in private homes, takes effect Monday.
NYTimes.com

L.A. County prohibits most public and private gatherings between households

 The order will begin on November 30.
CBS News

Coronavirus updates: As Joe Biden urges unity, CDC projects up to 321K deaths by Dec. 19; 1 out of every 145 infected in Los Angeles County

 Los Angeles County infection rates: 1 out of every 145. National math, reading tests postponed until 2022. U.S. deaths top 262K. Latest COVID news.
 
USATODAY.com

The young die as well from COVID-19, even as many engage in denial

 A dangerous fiction has made its way through social media and American politics. But, in fact, "young and healthy" people can get ill — and die, too.
USATODAY.com
PM Modi visits Bharat Biotech facility to review COVID vaccine development [Video]

PM Modi visits Bharat Biotech facility to review COVID vaccine development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 28 visited Bharat Biotech facility in Hyderabad to review the COVID-19 vaccine development. Earlier in the day, PM also visited the Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad to review the development of COVID-19 vaccine candidate ZyCOV-D. PM Modi will also visit Serum Institute of India in Pune to review vaccine development and manufacturing process.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:15Published

PM Modi should focus on strategy on Covid vaccine, instead of publicity: Congress

 Addressing a press conference at the Delhi Congress office here, Congress Spokesperson Pawan Khera said, "The Prime Minister should be holding meetings to..
IndiaTimes

