Coronavirus updates: US reports 1 million cases in less than a week; Los Angeles County issues stay-at-home order
It took less than a week for the US to record a million more cases of COVID-19. Los Angeles County has announced a stay-at-home order. Virus updates.
Los Angeles Virus Surge Leads County to Shut Down Almost All GatheringsLos Angeles County is now seeing almost 5,000 new virus cases a day. The order, which even restricts functions in private homes, takes effect Monday.
L.A. County prohibits most public and private gatherings between householdsThe order will begin on November 30.
Coronavirus updates: As Joe Biden urges unity, CDC projects up to 321K deaths by Dec. 19; 1 out of every 145 infected in Los Angeles CountyLos Angeles County infection rates: 1 out of every 145. National math, reading tests postponed until 2022. U.S. deaths top 262K. Latest COVID news.
The young die as well from COVID-19, even as many engage in denialA dangerous fiction has made its way through social media and American politics. But, in fact, "young and healthy" people can get ill — and die, too.
PM Modi visits Bharat Biotech facility to review COVID vaccine development
PM Modi should focus on strategy on Covid vaccine, instead of publicity: CongressAddressing a press conference at the Delhi Congress office here, Congress Spokesperson Pawan Khera said, "The Prime Minister should be holding meetings to..
