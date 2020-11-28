Covid: Zahawi appointed as vaccine rollout minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed manufacturing and development of COVID-19 vaccine candidate ZyCOV-D Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad on November 28. Wearing a PPE kit, PM Modi was seen taking tour of the biotech park with officials updating him about the status of the vaccine development. He is...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people gather outside Bharat Biotech facility in Hyderabad on November 28. He reviewed the COVID-19 vaccine development at Bharat Biotech facility. Earlier in the..