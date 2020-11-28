Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tony Hsieh, former Zappos CEO, dies at 46 after being injured in house fire

USATODAY.com Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
Hsieh was a force in the revitalization of downtown Las Vegas. The cause of death is still under investigation, but he was injured in a house fire.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Tony Hsieh, former Zappos CEO, passes away at 46

Tony Hsieh, former Zappos CEO, passes away at 46 03:49

 Former Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh has passed away.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Tony Hsieh Tony Hsieh American businessman


Zappos Zappos Online shoe and clothing store


Las Vegas Las Vegas Largest city in Nevada

Derek Carr is the king of the audacious audibles in 2020

 A byproduct of the NFL playing its games in front of few, if any, fans because of the novel coronavirus is that viewers can hear loud and clear all the..
WorldNews
Mother and wife diagnosed with dementia in her 50s [Video]

Mother and wife diagnosed with dementia in her 50s

A devoted wife and mother whose 50th birthday celebrations were interrupted bya diagnosis of early onset dementia has vowed to focus on life's positives andenjoy every moment with the family she adores. Turning 50 together in 2019,teachers Marie and Neil Ouldridge first fulfilled her lifetime ambition ofholidaying in the US gambling mecca Las Vegas in the February - waking one"magical" morning to see snow on the ground in the desert. Next came Neil'sturn in the July. He celebrated his birthday with a family holiday with hiswife and their children - engineer Joseph, 23, and apprentices Tommy, 21 andGeorgia, 18 - to Andalucía in southern Spain, followed by a romantic weekendwith Marie in Prague, in the Czech Republic.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:37Published

Leaving the Las Vegas tunnels: Beth Brower escapes underground hell

 People living in the tunnels have been well documented in newspapers and television. The ones who made it out have often been overlooked. Until now.
USATODAY.com
First passengers try Hyperloop in Nevada desert [Video]

First passengers try Hyperloop in Nevada desert

Two people have become the first passengers on a Hyperloop, a technologyconsidered to be the future of high-speed ground transport. The demonstrationand test took place on a 500 metre test track in the Nevada desert near LasVegas on Sunday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:47Published

Related videos from verified sources

NJ cop saves dog from burning home in ‘daring’ rescue caught on bodycam video [Video]

NJ cop saves dog from burning home in ‘daring’ rescue caught on bodycam video

Emergency responders were dispatched to a residence after receiving reports of an explosion and working structure fire. When Sergeant Brian Phair and Patrolman Travis Sodon arrived smoke was billowing..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 02:19Published

Related news from verified sources

Tony Hsieh, retired Zappos CEO, dies at 46

 LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tony Hsieh, retired CEO of Las Vegas-based online shoe retailer Zappos.com, has died. Hsieh was with family when he died Friday, according...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •UpworthyWashington Post

1976 Ford B-100 El Chapo Can Sneak Very Low

1976 Ford B-100 El Chapo Can Sneak Very Low The SEMA show in Las Vegas is the most exciting event for the custom industry. This year however, on account of the health crisis that has all but paralyzed the...
autoevolution

Mike Tyson’s savage beating of Larry Holmes to avenge hero Muhammed Ali will serve as warning to legendary Roy Jones Junior

 The drive from Albany to the Catskill mountains takes about an hour, but for Mike Tyson it would have felt much longer on that fateful night in 1980. As a...
talkSPORT