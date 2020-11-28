Global  
 

Was scientist’s killing the opening shot of a Trump-led war on Iran?

Saturday, 28 November 2020
Was scientist’s killing the opening shot of a Trump-led war on Iran?The assassination on Friday of Iran’s leading nuclear scientist has heightened suspicions t hat Donald Trump, in cahoots with hardline Israeli and Saudi allies, may be trying to lure the Tehran regime into an all-out confrontation in the dying days of his presidency. Trump’s four-year-long Iranian...
Video Credit: Euronews English - Published
News video: Iran vows vengeance over top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizade's killing

Iran vows vengeance over top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizade's killing 01:35

 Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif says there are 'serious indications of [an] Israeli role' in the death of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who was shot dead on Friday

ByteDance gets another extension from US government for TikTok sale

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

The Trump administration has once again extended the deadline for ByteDance to sell video sharing platform..
The Verge
Federal court dismisses Trump campaign's Pennsylvania lawsuit [Video]

Federal court dismisses Trump campaign's Pennsylvania lawsuit

"Calling an election unfair does not make it so" the judges said as another attempt by Donald Trump's lawyers to challenge the Presidential election in court failed.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:10Published

Biden transition team dismisses Trump fraud claims as "desperate"

 The Biden transition team is pushing back against President Trump's latest rhetoric about the election, as President-elect Biden moves ahead with another round..
CBS News

Top Iranian nuclear scientist assassinated near Tehran [Video]

Top Iranian nuclear scientist assassinated near Tehran

Iranian foreign minister condemns killing of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh as an ‘act of state terror’ and links Israel to the attack.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 03:01Published

Iran's supreme leader vows revenge for scientist's killing

 Iran has blamed the slaying of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh on Israel.
CBS News

Iran accuses Israel, promises revenge for killing of top nuclear scientist

 Iran is accusing Israel and promising revenge for the ambush shooting death of a top scientist, who has been described as a key figure behind Iran's nuclear bomb..
CBS News

This is how Saudi Arabia is investing in its economic future [Video]

This is how Saudi Arabia is investing in its economic future

Saudi Arabia is experiencing an economic slump due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the collapse of oil prices.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:19Published

Turkish Court Adds New Saudi Defendants in Khashoggi Trial

 ISTANBUL - A Turkish court this week added new defendants to the case against Saudi officials charged in the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, state media..
WorldNews

Loujain al-Hathloul: Trial of jailed Saudi women's rights activist to resume

 The family of Loujain al-Hathloul, who began a hunger strike a month ago, hope she will be freed.
BBC News

Iran scientist linked to military nuclear programme 'assassinated'

 An Iranian scientist named by the West as the leader of the Islamic Republic's disbanded military nuclear programme was killed Friday (local time) in an ambush..
New Zealand Herald

Iran's top nuclear scientist killed

 Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was killed in broad daylight while traveling near Tehran. Iran's outraged foreign minister tweeted the attack was "an act of state terror" and..
CBS News

Iran's top nuclear scientist killed in apparent assassination, state media reports

 Iran's top nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, was killed on Friday near Tehran, state media has reported.
Also reported by NYTimes.com, Mediaite, NPR, CBS News, Deutsche Welle, News24, Khaleej Times

How will Iran retaliate for the assassination of its top nuclear scientist?

How will Iran retaliate for the assassination of its top nuclear scientist? The chief-of-staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Maj Gen Mohammed Bagheri, vowed “severe revenge” on whoever was behind the assassination of the country's top...
Also reported by NYTimes.com, CBS News, News24, Jerusalem Post, Khaleej Times