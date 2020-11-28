Last-ditch Brexit deal talks resume amid growing EU scepticism
Saturday, 28 November 2020 () Michel Barnier has told MEPs that he is prepared for a further four days of make-or-break Brexit negotiations, with growing scepticism among EU member states about the utility of further talks. After a week in isolation after a member of the bloc’s team tested positive for coronavirus, Barnier and...
The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michele Barnier has said his talks with his UK counterpart, Lord Frost is an ongoing process. His comments come as he is in London for the latest round of negotiations.
The EU's chief Brexit negotiator, Michele Barnier, has left Brexit talks which took place today with his UK counterpart, Lord Frost. Mr Barnier did not comment on how negotiations went.
The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michele Barnier has departed his hotel in London ahead of talks with his UK counterpart, Lord Frost.
EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier has arrived in London ahead of face-to-facetalks in a bid to reach a Brexit deal. Mr Barnier was pictured wearing a maskas he left St Pancras International station in..
One of the European Union negotiators working on a post-Brexit trade deal hastested positive for coronavirus, leading to a suspension in the talks. Thediagnosis comes at a crucial time, as the deadline..
