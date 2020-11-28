Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Last-ditch Brexit deal talks resume amid growing EU scepticism

WorldNews Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
Last-ditch Brexit deal talks resume amid growing EU scepticismMichel Barnier has told MEPs that he is prepared for a further four days of make-or-break Brexit negotiations, with growing scepticism among EU member states about the utility of further talks. After a week in isolation after a member of the bloc’s team tested positive for coronavirus, Barnier and...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Michel Barnier Michel Barnier French politician and EU negotiator

Michele Barnier says Brexit talks are an ‘ongoing process’ [Video]

Michele Barnier says Brexit talks are an ‘ongoing process’

The EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michele Barnier has said his talks with his UK counterpart, Lord Frost is an ongoing process. His comments come as he is in London for the latest round of negotiations. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:29Published
Michele Barnier departs Brexit talks with Lord Frost [Video]

Michele Barnier departs Brexit talks with Lord Frost

The EU’s chief Brexit negotiator, Michele Barnier, has left Brexit talks which took place today with his UK counterpart, Lord Frost. Mr Barnier did not comment on how negotiations went. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:38Published
EU's Barnier arrives for post-Brexit trade talks [Video]

EU's Barnier arrives for post-Brexit trade talks

The European Union's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier arrived at the office of his UK counterpart David Frost on Saturday for a new round of post-Brexit trade talks.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:58Published
Michele Barnier departs London hotel for Brexit talks [Video]

Michele Barnier departs London hotel for Brexit talks

The EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michele Barnier has departed his hotel in London ahead of talks with his UK counterpart, Lord Frost. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:45Published

Brexit Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union

Brexit briefing: 33 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 33 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:46Published

European Union European Union Economic and political union of European states

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Michel Barnier arrives in London ahead of trade talks resuming [Video]

Michel Barnier arrives in London ahead of trade talks resuming

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier has arrived in London ahead of face-to-facetalks in a bid to reach a Brexit deal. Mr Barnier was pictured wearing a maskas he left St Pancras International station in..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published
EU chief hails ‘better progress’ in post-Brexit trade talks [Video]

EU chief hails ‘better progress’ in post-Brexit trade talks

Talks on a post-Brexit trade deal have made “better progress” in recent days,the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has said,raising hopes that an agreement may be in..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:28Published
Brexit talks suffer setback after negotiator tests positive for Covid-19 [Video]

Brexit talks suffer setback after negotiator tests positive for Covid-19

One of the European Union negotiators working on a post-Brexit trade deal hastested positive for coronavirus, leading to a suspension in the talks. Thediagnosis comes at a crucial time, as the deadline..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published