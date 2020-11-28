Global  
 

S& P 500, Nasdaq stock indexes close at record highs

WorldNews Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
S& P 500, Nasdaq stock indexes close at record highsNEW YORK -- The S&P 500 rose to a record high Friday as investors continue to look forward to the distribution of a covid-19 vaccine and relief for the global economy. The benchmark index rose 8.7 points, or 0.24%, led by gains in technology companies, and closed at an all-time high of 3,638.35. The Nasdaq also closed at a record, helped by gains in Apple, Tesla, Zoom and other tech companies. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which earlier this week crossed 30,000 for the first time, rose 37.90 points, or 0.13%, to 29,910.37. The Nasdaq gained 111.44, or 0.9%, to 12,205.85. U.S. markets closed at noon after being shut...
News video: S&P 500 Ends The Week On Record Highs

 On Friday, US stocks made gains as hopes for a peaceful transition to the Biden administration offset concerns about soaring COVID-19 cases. Business Insider reports S&P 500 closed at a record high. On Thursday Pres. Donald Trump said he'd hand over power when the Electoral College certifies...

 Hope that pandemic can be halted propels Wall Street to its third weekly gain in the past four weeks.
 The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq are closed Thanksgiving Day and will shutter early on Black Friday.
