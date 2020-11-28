S& P 500, Nasdaq stock indexes close at record highs
NEW YORK -- The S&P 500 rose to a record high Friday as investors continue to look forward to the distribution of a covid-19 vaccine and relief for the global economy. The benchmark index rose 8.7 points, or 0.24%, led by gains in technology companies, and closed at an all-time high of 3,638.35. The Nasdaq also closed at a record, helped by gains in Apple, Tesla, Zoom and other tech companies. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which earlier this week crossed 30,000 for the first time, rose 37.90 points, or 0.13%, to 29,910.37. The Nasdaq gained 111.44, or 0.9%, to 12,205.85. U.S. markets closed at noon after being shut...
