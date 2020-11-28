Cash and Carrie: US sanctioned Hong Kong leader has no bank account
HONG KONG (AFP) - Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said she has "piles of cash" at home as she has no bank account after the United States slapped sanctions on her in response to a draconian security law China imposed on the city. Mrs Lam was targeted, along with 14 other...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Carrie Lam Chief Executive of Hong Kong
Carrie Lam: Hong Kong's leader says she has to keep piles of cash at homeCarrie Lam says she has no bank account due to US sanctions, and pays cash for everything.
BBC News
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam vows to deepen Beijing tiesHong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam has vowed to deepen ties with mainland China and pledged to rescue the city from “chaos”, using an annual policy address..
WorldNews
Dozens arrested as Hong Kong marks China’s National Day
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:32Published
Hong Kong Special administrative region of China
China has reached a major milestone in ending absolute poverty. But the Communist Party isn't celebrating yetHong Kong (CNN)Chinese President Xi Jinping reached a major milestone this week in his five-year long fight to end absolute poverty across the country -- but it..
WorldNews
Agence France-Presse International news agency headquartered in Paris
Facebook is deleting evidence of war crimes, researchers sayPhoto credit should read ARUN SANKAR/AFP via Getty Images
On October 24th, 2020, an art trafficker in Darnah, Libya posted a series of unusual ads...
The Verge
Joe Biden Wants To Make Gig-workers Full-time Employees
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
Uber and Lyft just scored a huge federal transportation contractPhoto by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images
The US government awarded a big transportation contract to Uber and Lyft this week, authorizing the..
The Verge
Foxconn’s Wisconsin factory reportedly wins Google server manufacturing contractPhoto by Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images
Foxconn is reportedly planning to assemble Google server components at its beleaguered Wisconsin..
The Verge
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources