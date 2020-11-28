Global  
 

Cash and Carrie: US sanctioned Hong Kong leader has no bank account

WorldNews Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
Cash and Carrie: US sanctioned Hong Kong leader has no bank accountHONG KONG (AFP) - Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said she has "piles of cash" at home as she has no bank account after the United States slapped sanctions on her in response to a draconian security law China imposed on the city. Mrs Lam was targeted, along with 14 other...
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Hong Kong policies: Carrie Lam defends new security law

Hong Kong policies: Carrie Lam defends new security law 02:07

 Embattled leader of semi-autonomous Chinese city says government’s urgent priority is to restore ‘constitutional order’ after the protests.

