How will Iran retaliate for the assassination of its top nuclear scientist?

Friday, 27 November 2020 ( 21 hours ago )

The chief-of-staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Maj Gen Mohammed Bagheri, vowed “severe revenge” on whoever was behind the assassination of the country's top nuclear scientist, a killing that Tehran has already attributed to Israel . However, it remains an open question as to what an Iranian retaliation over the killing of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh would look like – and when it could occur. “The consensus is that this is may be not quite in the category – but close to the category – of the killing of Qasem Suleimani , insofar as Iran is probably going to feel compelled to retaliate in some way,” Kenneth Katzman, an Iran specialist at the Congressional Research Service in the United States, told The...