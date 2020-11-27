How will Iran retaliate for the assassination of its top nuclear scientist?
The chief-of-staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Maj Gen Mohammed Bagheri, vowed “severe revenge” on whoever was behind the assassination of the country's top nuclear scientist, a killing that Tehran has already attributed to Israel. However, it remains an open question as to what an Iranian retaliation over the killing of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh would look like – and when it could occur. “The consensus is that this is may be not quite in the category – but close to the category – of the killing of Qasem Suleimani, insofar as Iran is probably going to feel compelled to retaliate in some way,” Kenneth Katzman, an Iran specialist at the Congressional Research Service in the United States, told The...
