Ethiopia's prime minister rejects Tigray conflict talks in African Union meeting
NAIROBI, Kenya — Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed again ruled out dialogue with the leaders of the defiant Tigray region Friday but said he was willing to speak to representatives "operating legally" there during his meeting with three African Union special envoys trying to end the deadly conflict between federal troops and the region's forces. The meeting came as more people fled Tigray's capital city ahead of a promised "final phase" of the army's offensive. Meanwhile, the number of people managing to cross the border into Sudan has slowed to a trickle, raising concerns they are being blocked from leaving. The Nobel Peace Prize-winning prime minister, who has...
