Ethiopia's prime minister rejects Tigray conflict talks in African Union meeting

WorldNews Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
Ethiopia's prime minister rejects Tigray conflict talks in African Union meetingNAIROBI, Kenya — Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed again ruled out dialogue with the leaders of the defiant Tigray region Friday but said he was willing to speak to representatives "operating legally" there during his meeting with three African Union special envoys trying to end the deadly conflict between federal troops and the region's forces. The meeting came as more people fled Tigray's capital city ahead of a promised "final phase" of the army's offensive. Meanwhile, the number of people managing to cross the border into Sudan has slowed to a trickle, raising concerns they are being blocked from leaving. The Nobel Peace Prize-winning prime minister, who has...
Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Published
News video: Ethiopian PM Ahmed rejects Tigray conflict talks in AU meeting

Ethiopian PM Ahmed rejects Tigray conflict talks in AU meeting 01:08

Abiy Ahmed Abiy Ahmed Current Prime Minister of Ethiopia

Ethiopia's Tigray crisis: PM declares assault on regional capital Mekelle

 PM Abiy Ahmed says the military will try not to harm civilians and urged people to stay at home.
BBC News

Ethiopian PM says troops ordered to move on Tigray capital

 NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia's prime minister said Thursday the army has been ordered to move on the embattled Tigray regional capital after his 72-hour..
WorldNews

Ethiopia to begin 'final phase' of offensive in Tigray region, says PM

 ADDIS ABABA/NAIROBI - The Ethiopian military will begin the "final phase" of an offensive in the rebellious northern Tigray region, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed..
WorldNews
Ethiopians cross to Sudan to flee fighting in northern Tigray region [Video]

Ethiopians cross to Sudan to flee fighting in northern Tigray region

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, last year's Nobel Peace Prize winner, on Sunday gave the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) 72 hours to surrender -- an ultimatum rejected by the leader of the dissident region, who has said his people are "ready to die" for their homeland.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published

Tigray Region Tigray Region State in northern Ethiopia

Ethiopia begins military offensive in Tigray capital

 The Ethiopian military has launched an offensive in the Tigray regional capital in its quest to arrest the region’s defiant leaders. Tigray TV announced..
WorldNews

Ethiopian government begins offensive in Tigray capital city

 The offensive on the densely populated city and the threat of civilian deaths has alarmed the international community.
CBS News

Ethiopian forces close in on Tigrayan capital amid fears for civilians

 Ethiopia's military said it seized control of a town 50 kilometres from the capital of Tigray province on Friday, a day after the government said it was..
WorldNews

Ethiopia's Tigray crisis: Army claims advance on several towns

 Ethiopia's army says it has seized control of several towns in the northern region of Tigray.
BBC News

Tigray crisis: Ethiopian soldiers accused of blocking border with Sudan

 Families fleeing the conflict in Tigray tell the BBC they have been cut off from relatives.
BBC News

Ethiopia Ethiopia Country in East Africa


Nairobi Nairobi Capital of Kenya

'Why now?' Dismay as US considers troop pullout from Somalia

 NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — No country has been involved in Somalia’s future as much as the United States. Now the Trump administration is thinking of withdrawing..
WorldNews

Ethiopia warns civilians of 'no mercy' in Tigray offensive

 NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia’s military is warning civilians in the besieged Tigray regional capital that there will be “no mercy” if they don’t..
WorldNews

Kenya Kenya Equatorial country in East Africa

Kenyans arrested at airport with 'fake' Covid certificates

 The 21 travellers were bound for the UAE - which has already stopped issuing visas to Kenyans.
BBC News

African Union African Union Superanational union

Ethiopia denies talks on Tigray conflict after African Union names envoys

 Nairobi/Addis Ababa - Ethiopia denied on Saturday that talks on the growing conflict in its northern Tigray region were imminent, just hours after three African..
WorldNews

Sudan Sudan A country in Northeast Africa

UN Ramps Up Aid as Ethiopian Refugees in Eastern Sudan Top 43,000

 U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi is in the Sudanese capital Khartoum to review aid operations aimed at helping growing numbers of refugees..
WorldNews
Ethiopia Tigray conflict: Refugees struggle to get proper healthcare [Video]

Ethiopia Tigray conflict: Refugees struggle to get proper healthcare

A refugee camp housing Ethiopian refugees in a remote part of neighbouring Sudan is already over capacity.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:47Published
Sudan’s former prime minister Sadiq al-Mahdi dies of COVID-19 [Video]

Sudan’s former prime minister Sadiq al-Mahdi dies of COVID-19

Sadiq al-Mahdi was Sudan’s last democratically elected prime minister before he was toppled in a 1989 coup.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:07Published

Nobel Peace Prize Nobel Peace Prize One of five Nobel Prizes established by Alfred Nobel

Kate Hudson on being a World Food Programme ambassador

 The work of the U.N. agency trying to keep millions from starving to death earned it the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize – and inspired the actress-entrepreneur to use..
CBS News

As another laureate wages war, maybe it’s time we rethink the Nobel Peace prize

 Once again, a Nobel Peace laureate is presiding over an attack on its own citizens. Abiy Ahmed is waging a war against the powerful and defiant region of Tigray,..
WorldNews

Related videos from verified sources

Watch: Amit Shah's message to protesting farmers as they camp in Delhi, border [Video]

Watch: Amit Shah's message to protesting farmers as they camp in Delhi, border

Union Home Minister Amit Shah issued an appeal to farmers protesting in and near the national capital. He said that the Government of India is ready for talks with the agriculture minister having sent..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:11Published
COVID-19 vaccine will be distributed initially in India: CEO Serum Institute of India [Video]

COVID-19 vaccine will be distributed initially in India: CEO Serum Institute of India

COVID-19 vaccine will be distributed initially in India, informed Chief executive officer (CEO) of Serum Institute of India, Adar Poonawalla on November 28. He said, "Vaccine will be distributed..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:25Published
'Delhi Chalo': Will reply tomorrow after meeting, says BKU Punjab president on Shah's request of holding talks [Video]

'Delhi Chalo': Will reply tomorrow after meeting, says BKU Punjab president on Shah's request of holding talks

Bharatiya Kisan Union's Punjab president Jagjit Singh reacted on Home Minister Amit Shah's request to shift the protestors to structured place in Burari. He said that the farmers' leaders will hold..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:16Published

Related news from verified sources

Ethiopia: The African Union Has a Legal Duty to Silence the Guns in Tigray

 [African Arguments] The onset of a shooting war between Ethiopia's National Defense Force (ENDF) and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), which began on...
allAfrica.com Also reported by •euronews

Ethiopia's prime minister rejects Tigray conflict talks in African Union meeting

Ethiopia's prime minister rejects Tigray conflict talks in African Union meeting NAIROBI, Kenya — Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed again ruled out dialogue with the leaders of the defiant Tigray region Friday but said he was willing to...
WorldNews Also reported by •euronews

David Trimble names Israel's Netanyahu and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince for Nobel Peace Prize after relations breakthrough

David Trimble names Israel's Netanyahu and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince for Nobel Peace Prize after relations breakthrough Lord David Trimble has nominated the Prime Minister of Israel and the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi for a Nobel Peace Prize after breakthroughs in Arab-Israeli...
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Jerusalem PostnewKerala.com