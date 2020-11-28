Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

U.S. Rep. Ocasio-Cortez raises $200K after battling Jagmeet Singh in hit video game Among Us

CBC.ca Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
A video game livestream session between federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and a U.S. lawmaker has raised more than $200,000 US in donations.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Top 10 Spooky Halloween Themed Video Game Levels [Video]

Top 10 Spooky Halloween Themed Video Game Levels

These video game levels are downright spooky! For this list, we’ll be looking at levels from non-horror games that best encapsulate the spirit of All Hallows’ Eve.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 12:07Published

Related news from verified sources

AOC, Jagmeet Singh to join forces for video game livestream

 NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez appear poised to join forces for a livestream of the popular video game “Among Us.”
CTV News