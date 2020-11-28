U.S. Rep. Ocasio-Cortez raises $200K after battling Jagmeet Singh in hit video game Among Us

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Top 10 Spooky Halloween Themed Video Game Levels



These video game levels are downright spooky! For this list, we’ll be looking at levels from non-horror games that best encapsulate the spirit of All Hallows’ Eve. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 12:07 Published on October 29, 2020

Related news from verified sources AOC, Jagmeet Singh to join forces for video game livestream NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez appear poised to join forces for a livestream of the popular video game “Among Us.”

CTV News 2 days ago



