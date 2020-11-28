American football: Sarah Fuller makes history as first woman in a Power 5 game
Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller becomes the first woman to play in an elite Power 5 match.
Vanderbilt Commodores football Vanderbilt University contributions to the sport of American football
Sarah Fuller poised to make history as kicker in Vanderbilt football gameVanderbilt's Sarah Fuller could make history Saturday as the first woman to play in a Power 5 football game. The goalkeeper for Vanderbilt's women's soccer team,..
CBS News
