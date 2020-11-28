Global  
 

American football: Sarah Fuller makes history as first woman in a Power 5 game

BBC News Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller becomes the first woman to play in an elite Power 5 match.
Sarah Fuller poised to make history as kicker in Vanderbilt football game

 Vanderbilt's Sarah Fuller could make history Saturday as the first woman to play in a Power 5 football game. The goalkeeper for Vanderbilt's women's soccer team,..
CBS News

