Tony Hsieh, retired Zappos CEO, dies at 46

WorldNews Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
Tony Hsieh, retired Zappos CEO, dies at 46LAS VEGASTony Hsieh, the retired CEO of Las Vegas-based online shoe retailer Zappos.com who spent years working to transform the city’s downtown area, has died. He was 46. Hsieh was with family when he died Friday, according to a statement from DTP Companies, which he founded. Downtown Partnership spokesperson Megan Fazio said Hsieh died in Connecticut, KLAS-TV reported. Puoy Premsrirut, a lawyer for Hsieh, told news outlets that Hsieh had been injured in a house fire while visiting...
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Former Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh Dead At 46

Former Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh Dead At 46 00:34

 The founder of the wildly successful online shoe company Zappos has died. He was just 46 years old. According to Business Insider, Tony Hsieh died from injuries related to a house fire in Connecticut, where he was visiting. According to Business Insider, Hsieh was described as a visionary by many,...

Zappos' Tony Hsieh steps lively

 The online shoe retailer's CEO promotes customer AND employee happiness, demonstrating "business as usual" is anything but
CBS News

From 2010: Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh

 Tony Hsieh, the retired head of Las Vegas-based Zappos.com, died Friday, November 27. In this profile that originally aired on "Sunday Morning" June 6, 2010,..
CBS News

Zappos ex-boss and Las Vegas entrepreneur Tony Hsieh, 46, dies after house fire

 Tony Hsieh led online retailer Zappos, acquired by Amazon, and helped transform central Las Vegas.
BBC News

Former Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh dies at 46

 Photo by FilmMagic/FilmMagic

Tony Hsieh, the former CEO of online shoe retailer Zappos has died, the company confirmed Saturday. Hsieh retired from..
The Verge

Tony Hsieh, former Zappos CEO, dies at 46 after being injured in house fire

 Hsieh was a force in the revitalization of downtown Las Vegas. The cause of death is still under investigation, but he was injured in a house fire.
USATODAY.com

