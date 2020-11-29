All Denver Broncos quarterbacks ineligible for Sunday's game vs. Saints following COVID exposure
All three Broncos QBs on roster, Drew Lock, Brett Rypien and Jeff Driskel, ineligible for Sunday's game against Saints due to coronavirus exposure.
|
|
|
