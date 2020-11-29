Global  
 

All Denver Broncos quarterbacks ineligible for Sunday's game vs. Saints following COVID exposure

USATODAY.com Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
All three Broncos QBs on roster, Drew Lock, Brett Rypien and Jeff Driskel, ineligible for Sunday's game against Saints due to coronavirus exposure.
Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Published
News video: All Denver Broncos Quarterbacks Ruled Out For Sunday's Game Against Saints

All Denver Broncos Quarterbacks Ruled Out For Sunday's Game Against Saints 00:56

 All quarterbacks are ineligible to play on Sunday, and none of the quarterbacks were wearing masks at the time of exposure.

