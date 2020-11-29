Global  
 

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones LIVE: Stream, latest updates and how to watch online

WorldNews Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones LIVE: Stream, latest updates and how to watch onlineLegendary fighters Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr take to the ring tonight for an exhibition match. The fight is Tyson’s first in more than 15 years - and Jones’s first for just under two years, with the four-weight world champion having an extraordinarily long...
Video Credit: Sports Illustrated - Published
News video: Mike Tyson Faces Roy Jones Jr. Saturday Night

Mike Tyson Faces Roy Jones Jr. Saturday Night 02:19

 What to expect from the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. fight on Saturday

Mike Tyson Mike Tyson American boxer

Lil Wayne Cancels Performance at Tyson vs. Jones Fight Due to 'Unforeseeable Circumstances'

 Lil Wayne will no longer be appearing at the highly anticipated Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. fight....
WorldNews

Lil Wayne Backs Out of Performance at Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. Fight

 Lil Wayne will NOT be performing at the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. fight after all -- even though he signed a contract saying he would ... TMZ has learned...
TMZ.com

Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr.: What you need to know to watch exhibition fight

 Former heavyweight world champion Mike Tyson, 54, takes on fellow ex-heavyweight champ Roy Jones Jr., 51, in an eight-round exhibition match Saturday.
USATODAY.com

Wisconsin recount, Small Business Saturday, Tyson-Jones Jr. fight: 5 things to know this weekend

 Small Business Saturday is more urgent than ever, Mike Tyson goes back in the ring to face Roy Jones Jr., and more news to start your weekend.
USATODAY.com

Roy Jones Jr. Roy Jones Jr. American boxer, rapper and actor


Former boxing greats MIke Tyson and Roy Jones Jr weigh-in for their comeback exhibition match [Video]

Former boxing greats MIke Tyson and Roy Jones Jr weigh-in for their comeback exhibition match

Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. weigh in and come face-to-face before their fight.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:09Published
Danny Garcia: Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. is Good For Boxing [Video]

Danny Garcia: Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. is Good For Boxing

Danny Garcia joined Sports Illustrated to discuss his upcoming bout with Errol Spence Jr and explains why Mike Tyson’s return to the boxing ring is good for the sport.

Credit: Sports Illustrated     Duration: 00:58Published
At 54, Mike Tyson is getting back in the ring [Video]

At 54, Mike Tyson is getting back in the ring

Sports Pulse: Tyson is returning to the ring to face Roy Jones Jr

Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic)     Duration: 01:09Published

Mike Tyson Hitting the Scale for Roy Jones Jr. Fight, We're Live Streaming!!!

 Wanna see how insanely shredded 54-year-old Mike Tyson is looking for his big fight on Saturday?!!? Well, park your butt right here because TMZ Sports is about...
TMZ.com Also reported by •BBC NewsDaily Star

Tyson vs. Jones Jr. weigh-in results: Mike Tyson outweighs Roy Jones Jr. by over 10 pounds

 The Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. fight is now official for Saturday night. The two boxing legends hopped on the scale in Los Angeles...
Upworthy Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldTMZ.comDaily StartalkSPORT

How good was Roy Jones Jr? The man who knocked a guy out with his hands behind his back is fighting Mike Tyson who bit a man’s ear off

 Is this Mike Tyson’s comeback fight or a showcase of two legends when he takes on Roy Jones Jr? You could be forgiven for thinking it’s the former such is...
talkSPORT