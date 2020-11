Real Madrid lose to Alaves following costly mistake by Thibaut Courtois

Saturday, 28 November 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

A costly mistake from goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois helped Alaves secure a 2-1 LaLiga victory over Real Madrid at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium. Alaves had won just two league games so far, but went ahead through an early penalty from Lucas Perez. Los Blancos lost midfielder Eden Hazard to another injury problem after only 30 minutes, and fell further behind after Courtois gifted the visitors another goal early in the second half. 🔙 6th May 2000 💙✠#RealMadridAlaves 0‐1 🆕 28th November 2020 💙✠#RealMadridAlaves 1‐2 ✨ @alaveseng win away at Real Madrid for the first time in 20 years! #LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/QmFAoJomFG— LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) November 28, 2020 The Belgium...