Real Madrid lose to Alaves following costly mistake by Thibaut Courtois
A costly mistake from goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois helped Alaves secure a 2-1 LaLiga victory over Real Madrid at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium. Alaves had won just two league games so far, but went ahead through an early penalty from Lucas Perez. Los Blancos lost midfielder Eden Hazard to another injury problem after only 30 minutes, and fell further behind after Courtois gifted the visitors another goal early in the second half. 🔙 6th May 2000 💙â #RealMadridAlaves 0â1 🆕 28th November 2020 💙â #RealMadridAlaves 1â2 â¨ @alaveseng win away at Real Madrid for the first time in 20 years! #LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/QmFAoJomFG— LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) November 28, 2020 The Belgium...
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Thibaut Courtois Belgian footballer
Deportivo Alavés
Hazard injured again as Real Madrid lose at home to AlavesEden Hazard suffers another injury setback as champions Real Madrid are beaten 2-1 at home by Alaves in La Liga.
BBC News
Hazard injured again for Real against AlavesEden Hazard suffered another injury setback on Saturday as he was substituted in the first half of Real Madrid's game at home to Alaves in La...
WorldNews
Real Madrid CF Association football club in Madrid
La Liga Top professional Spanish football division
Barcelona beaten as Atletico go level on points with leadersAtletico Madrid move level on points with the La Liga leaders after a win against Barcelona that leaves their opponents nine points adrift of the top two.
BBC News
Eden Hazard Belgian association football player
Champions League: Real Madrid win 2-0 at 10-man Inter; Atalanta stun LiverpoolReal Madrid produced its most complete performance yet in this season’s Champions League to beat 10-man Inter Milan 2-0 on Wednesday. Eden Hazard converted a..
WorldNews
Zidane not worried injury-prone Hazard will turn out like Bale
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:59Published
Lucas Pérez Spanish footballer
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources