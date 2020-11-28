Global  
 

Best Black Friday laptop deals 2020: Offers on Apple Macbook, HP Envy, Microsoft Surface and more

Saturday, 28 November 2020
Best Black Friday laptop deals 2020: Offers on Apple Macbook, HP Envy, Microsoft Surface and moreThe Black Friday weekend is finally here, and it’s the perfect time to save money on pricier items, such as laptops. Whether it's to make working from home more efficient, to cater to your gaming needs, or simply want a better model, a laptop is a long-term investment worth spending money on. To help, we’ve found the most competitive prices on the big-name brands, such as Apple, HP and Huawei. Follow live: Latest Black Friday deals As well as laptops, we’ve seen some impressive deals on Apple AirPods, smart speakers, and Dyson vacuum cleaners. Our deal-hunting doesn’t stop there though. We’re regularly updating our Black Friday guide with the very best offers across tech, gaming, TVs,...
