Liverpool held by Brighton in Premier League, Manchester City register fourth straight five-star win

DNA Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
Liverpool were held to a draw by Brighton as they stayed on top of the Premier League while Manchester City registered their fourth straight 5-0 win.
News video: Brighton v Liverpool: Premier League match preview

Brighton v Liverpool: Premier League match preview 01:12

 An in-depth look at Liverpool's Premier League match at Brighton on Saturday.The Reds will be looking to bounce back from a shock 2-0 loss to Atalanta inthe Champions League.

