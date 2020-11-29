Global  
 

Live round-by-round analysis from Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. boxing match

USATODAY.com Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
Mike Tyson, 54, faces off with Roy Jones Jr., 51, in an eight-round exhibition boxing match in Los Angeles.
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Former boxing greats MIke Tyson and Roy Jones Jr weigh-in for their comeback exhibition match

Former boxing greats MIke Tyson and Roy Jones Jr weigh-in for their comeback exhibition match 01:09

 Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. weigh in and come face-to-face before their fight.

Lil Wayne Cancels Performance at Tyson vs. Jones Fight Due to 'Unforeseeable Circumstances'

 Lil Wayne will no longer be appearing at the highly anticipated Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. fight....
Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones LIVE: Stream, latest updates and how to watch online

 Legendary fighters Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr take to the ring tonight for an exhibition match. The fight is Tyson’s first in more than 15 years - and..
Lil Wayne Backs Out of Performance at Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. Fight

 Lil Wayne will NOT be performing at the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. fight after all -- even though he signed a contract saying he would ... TMZ has learned...
Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr.: What you need to know to watch exhibition fight

 Former heavyweight world champion Mike Tyson, 54, takes on fellow ex-heavyweight champ Roy Jones Jr., 51, in an eight-round exhibition match Saturday.
"We need to not gather with people not in our immediate household," says L.A. health director

 Los Angeles County is instituting new COVID-19 restrictions, which will be the strictest in the state of California. Watch Los Angeles County Public Health..
Hazard injured again for Real against Alaves

 Eden Hazard suffered another injury setback on Saturday as he was substituted in the first half of Real Madrid's game at home to Alaves in La...
Los Angeles Virus Surge Leads County to Shut Down Almost All Gatherings

 Los Angeles County is now seeing almost 5,000 new virus cases a day. The order, which even restricts functions in private homes, takes effect Monday.
Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. fight purses: How much money each fighter will earn in the exhibition showdown

 Both men will take home a sizable check for their efforts in Los Angeles on Saturday
CBS Sports

