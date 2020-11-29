Global  
 

Late penalty leaves Liverpool with draw at Brighton

Sunday, 29 November 2020
Late penalty leaves Liverpool with draw at BrightonLONDON: A stoppage time penalty from Pascal Gross left Liverpool frustrated as they were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw at Brighton on Saturday after a Diogo Jota goal looked to have secured a win for Juergen Klopp’s side. Gross drilled home his spot kick after a pitchside monitor review saw Andy Robertson punished for kicking the foot of Danny Welbeck. Liverpool had earlier seen two goals...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Brighton v Liverpool: Premier League match preview

Brighton v Liverpool: Premier League match preview 01:12

 An in-depth look at Liverpool's Premier League match at Brighton on Saturday.The Reds will be looking to bounce back from a shock 2-0 loss to Atalanta inthe Champions League.

Pascal Groß Pascal Groß German footballer

Liverpool F.C. Liverpool F.C. Association football club in England

Brighton Brighton Seaside resort on the south coast of England

Diogo Jota Diogo Jota Portuguese footballer

Jürgen Klopp Jürgen Klopp German association football player and manager

Andrew Robertson Andrew Robertson


Danny Welbeck Danny Welbeck English association football player


