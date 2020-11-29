Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bottom side Cologne flabbergast Dortmund 2-1 in Bundesliga

WorldNews Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
Bottom side Cologne flabbergast Dortmund 2-1 in BundesligaBERLIN, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- Cologne ended its 18-match winless streak and recorded its first win of the campaign after upsetting Borussia Dortmund 2-1 by courtesy of Ellyes Skhiri's brace at the ninth round in Bundesliga on Saturday. The "BVB" took over from the kick-off and created a promising chance with just four minutes played when Jadon Sancho rattled the woodwork with a curl....
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Eau de Cologne Type of perfume


Borussia Dortmund Borussia Dortmund German professional sports club based in Dortmund

Quicker than anyone to 15 Champions League goals - can Haaland be the world's best?

 Erling Braut Haaland just cannot stop scoring. Is the Norway and Borussia Dortmund striker destined to dominate world football?
BBC News

Haaland scores four as Moukoko breaks record in Dortmund win

 Erling Braut Haaland scores four second-half goals as Borussia Dortmund recover from a goal down to thrash Hertha Berlin.
BBC News

Erling Haaland: Dortmund striker wins Golden Boy award

 Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland has won the prestigious Golden Boy award and is deemed to be the most promising player in the world. The award, handed..
WorldNews

Haaland beats Fati & Davies to award for best U21 in Europe's top leagues

 Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Braut Haaland wins the 2020 Golden Boy award for the best under-21 player in a European top division.
BBC News

Bundesliga Bundesliga Association football league

Lewandowski hits 15th goal of season as Bayern stay top

 Robert Lewandowski claimed his 15th goal this season in all competitions as Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich came from behind to claim a 3-1 win at Stuttgart on..
WorldNews

Bayern Munich 1-1 Werder Bremen: Coman earns point for Bundesliga leaders

 European champions Bayern Munich stay top of the Bundesliga table despite being held to a 1-1 draw at home to Werder Bremen.
BBC News

Youssoufa Moukoko: Meet Borussia Dortmund's 16-year-old 'wunderkind'

 Borussia Dortmund's 16-year-old 'wunderkind' Youssoufa Moukoko could become the Bundesliga and Champions League's youngest player in the coming days.
BBC News

Berlin Berlin Capital and largest city of Germany

Germany shuts down ski resorts to prevent spread of coronavirus [Video]

Germany shuts down ski resorts to prevent spread of coronavirus

In Berlin, there are moves to prevent mass participation events across the EU.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:09Published
Covid-19 pandemic in Germany: Berlin launches national vaccination strategy [Video]

Covid-19 pandemic in Germany: Berlin launches national vaccination strategy

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:45Published

Germany set to extend partial shutdown well into December

 Stars and Stripes is making stories on the coronavirus pandemic available free of charge. See other free reports here. Sign up for our daily coronavirus..
WorldNews
Car crashes into gate of Merkel's office [Video]

Car crashes into gate of Merkel's office

A man drove a car scrawled with slogans into the gate of Angela Merkel's chancellery in Berlin on Wednesday, but police said they didn't suspect an extremist attack. Lucy Fielder reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:43Published

Ellyes Skhiri Ellyes Skhiri Tunisian association football player


Jadon Sancho Jadon Sancho English association football player

England's Sancho, Abraham to return for Belgium match [Video]

England's Sancho, Abraham to return for Belgium match

Jadon Sancho and Tammy Abraham return for England's Nations League game against Belgium after an earlier breach of COVID-19 regulations.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:19Published
Gareth Southgate praises debutants in easy victory over Wales [Video]

Gareth Southgate praises debutants in easy victory over Wales

England manager Gareth Southgate has hailed the performances of the fourplayers who made their first national team starts in a 3-0 win over Wales.Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho were all missing for the gamehaving breached Covid guidelines at the weekend. But, in their absence, thelikes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Jack Grealish and Bukayo Saka shone.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:47Published
England trio’s training camp arrival delayed after birthday party reports [Video]

England trio’s training camp arrival delayed after birthday party reports

Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho’s arrival to England duty hasbeen delayed following reports the three players attended a party in breach ofcoronavirus regulations. The two Chelsea players and Sancho were seen in avideo published by The Sun at a party in London with more than six people –breaking the Government’s ‘rule of six’ Covid-19 guidelines – on Saturdayevening.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:07Published