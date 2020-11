Darth Vader actor and Green Cross Code Man David Prowse dies Sunday, 29 November 2020 ( 23 minutes ago )

Actor David Prowse, the man who donned the iconic Darth Vader suit in the original Star Wars trilogy, has died aged 85.

