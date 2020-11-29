Global  
 

Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr.: Former boxing champions face off in exhibition match

USATODAY.com Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
Mike Tyson, 54, returned to the ring for the first time in 15 years to face off against fellow former heavyweight champion Roy Jones Jr., 51.
 What to expect from the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. fight on Saturday

'Like two of my uncles fighting at a barbecue' - Tyson and Jones share engaging draw

 Mike Tyson ends 15 years of inactivity and shares an entertaining draw with Roy Jones Jr in Los Angeles.
BBC News

Mike Tyson Fights to Draw with Roy Jones Jr., What a Performance!

 RESPECT. RESPECT. RESPECT. 54-year-old Mike Tyson and 51-year-old Roy Jones Jr. just fought to a DRAW -- in one of the most impressive performances by two..
TMZ.com

Live round-by-round analysis from Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. boxing match

 Mike Tyson, 54, faces off with Roy Jones Jr., 51, in an eight-round exhibition boxing match in Los Angeles.
USATODAY.com

Lil Wayne Cancels Performance at Tyson vs. Jones Fight Due to 'Unforeseeable Circumstances'

 Lil Wayne will no longer be appearing at the highly anticipated Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. fight....
WorldNews

Former boxing greats MIke Tyson and Roy Jones Jr weigh-in for their comeback exhibition match [Video]

Former boxing greats MIke Tyson and Roy Jones Jr weigh-in for their comeback exhibition match

Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. weigh in and come face-to-face before their fight.

Danny Garcia: Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. is Good For Boxing [Video]

Danny Garcia: Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. is Good For Boxing

Danny Garcia joined Sports Illustrated to discuss his upcoming bout with Errol Spence Jr and explains why Mike Tyson’s return to the boxing ring is good for the sport.

At 54, Mike Tyson is getting back in the ring [Video]

At 54, Mike Tyson is getting back in the ring

Sports Pulse: Tyson is returning to the ring to face Roy Jones Jr

'We're humanitarians now': Mike Tyson, Roy Jones jnr draw on return to ring

 Tyson and Jones fought eight two-minute rounds, and both emerged smiling and apparently healthy from a highly unusual event at Staples Centre.
The Age Also reported by •ESPN•Sky News•WorldNews•New Zealand Herald

Tyson vows to fight again after Jones Jr. draw

 Mike Tyson said he will "absolutely" do another exhibition after his eight-round fight against Roy Jones Jr. was unofficially ruled a draw.
ESPN

Heavy blows, heavier breathing: Tyson, Jones Jr. exhibition ends in 8-round draw

 Mike Tyson showed glimpses of his destructive prime Saturday night during the 54-year-old boxing icon's return to the ring for a lively exhibition bout with...
CBC.ca Also reported by •BBC News