Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr.: Former boxing champions face off in exhibition match
Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
Mike Tyson, 54, returned to the ring for the first time in 15 years to face off against fellow former heavyweight champion Roy Jones Jr., 51.
Roy Jones Jr. American boxer, rapper and actor
'Like two of my uncles fighting at a barbecue' - Tyson and Jones share engaging drawMike Tyson ends 15 years of inactivity and shares an entertaining draw with Roy Jones Jr in Los Angeles.
BBC News
Mike Tyson Fights to Draw with Roy Jones Jr., What a Performance!RESPECT. RESPECT. RESPECT. 54-year-old Mike Tyson and 51-year-old Roy Jones Jr. just fought to a DRAW -- in one of the most impressive performances by two..
TMZ.com
Live round-by-round analysis from Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. boxing matchMike Tyson, 54, faces off with Roy Jones Jr., 51, in an eight-round exhibition boxing match in Los Angeles.
USATODAY.com
Lil Wayne Cancels Performance at Tyson vs. Jones Fight Due to 'Unforeseeable Circumstances'Lil Wayne will no longer be appearing at the highly anticipated Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. fight....
WorldNews
Mike Tyson American boxer
