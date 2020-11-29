Global  
 

United Arab Emirates banks on social reform to help pull itself out of economic slump

CBC.ca Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
Recent reforms in the United Arab Emirates affecting everything from women's rights to alcohol consumption are a sign the majority-expat country sees liberalization of its strict laws as key to its economic prosperity while it tries to bolster its global standing and overcome a weakening economy and the pandemic.
