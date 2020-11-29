Global  
 

Dave Prowse, actor who played Darth Vader, dies at 85

The Age Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
Director George Lucas asked Prowse to audition for the role after seeing the actor play a small role in "A Clockwork Orange".
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Darth Vader actor Dave Prowse dies

Darth Vader actor Dave Prowse dies 00:55

 Dave Prowse, the Bristol actor who played Darth Vader in the original StarWars trilogy, has died aged 85. The weightlifter-turned-actor, who also earnedan MBE for playing the Green Cross Code Man to promote road safety, died aftera short illness, his agent Thomas Bowington said in a Facebook post.

Dave Prowse - who played Darth Vader in the original 'Star Wars' trilogy - has died aged 85.

Dave Prowse, Man Behind Darth Vader's Mask, Is Dead at 85

 Mr. Prowse went from being a weight lifting champion in Britain to helping portray one of the most iconic villains in movie history. But his voice did not make...
Darth Vader actor Dave Prowse dies at 85: agent

 The actor who played the iconic Star Wars villain Darth Vader has died his agent announced.
