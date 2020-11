Thousands of turkeys to be culled after bird flu outbreak at North Yorkshire farm Sunday, 29 November 2020 ( 26 minutes ago )

An outbreak of bird flu has been confirmed on a farm in North Yorkshire. An outbreak of bird flu has been confirmed on a farm in North Yorkshire. 👓 View full article

