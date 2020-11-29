Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dave Prowse, Actor Who Played Darth Vader, Dies at 85

TIME Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Published
News video: Original Darth Vader Actor David Prowse Dies At Age 85

Original Darth Vader Actor David Prowse Dies At Age 85 00:41

 David Prowse, the actor who played Darth Vader in the original Star Wars trilogy, has died. Amy Johnson reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Darth Vader actor Dave Prowse dies aged 85 [Video]

Darth Vader actor Dave Prowse dies aged 85

Actor David Prowse, who donned the iconic Darth Vader suit in the original Star Wars trilogy, has died following a short illness.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:30Published
Star Wars’ David Prowse immensely affable, C-3PO actor says [Video]

Star Wars’ David Prowse immensely affable, C-3PO actor says

Actor Anthony Daniels has paid tribute to his Star Wars costar David Prowse, who passed away at the age of 85, describing him as an “immensely” affable and warm person. Prowse was best known for..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:10Published
Darth Vader actor David Prowse dies aged 85 [Video]

Darth Vader actor David Prowse dies aged 85

Actor David Prowse who played Darth Vader in the original Star Wars trilogy has died aged 85. Edward Baran reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:03Published

Related news from verified sources

Darth Vader actor David Prowse dies at 85, Mark Hamill and others pay tribute

 Prowse, the actor who played Darth Vader in the original Star Wars film trilogy, dies after a short illness.
Upworthy Also reported by •USATODAY.comNewsyDeutsche WelleBelfast Telegraph

David Prowse, Actor Behind Darth Vader, Dies At 85

 Audiences heard James Earl Jones' voice as the iconic Star Wars villain, but it was Prowse behind Darth Vader's mask.
NPR

Dave Prowse, Man Behind Darth Vader’s Mask, Is Dead at 85

 Mr. Prowse went from being a weight lifting champion in Britain to helping portray one of the most memorable villains in movie history. But his voice did not...
NYTimes.com