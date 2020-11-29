Global  
 

Darth Vader actor David Prowse has died aged 85

WorldNews Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
Darth Vader actor David Prowse has died aged 85David Prowse, the former bodybuilder best known for his role as Darth Vader into the original Star Wars trilogy, has died aged 85. Announcing the news on Twitter this morning (November 29), Prowse’s agent Thomas Bowington wrote:...
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Darth Vader actor David Prowse dies age 85

Darth Vader actor David Prowse dies age 85 01:03

 Actor David Prowse who played Darth Vader in the original Star Wars trilogy has died aged 85. Edward Baran reports.

Darth Vader actor David Prowse has died at 85

 David Prowse played Darth Vader in the original Star Wars trilogy | THIERRY ZOCCOLAN/AFP via Getty Images

David Prowse, the actor who played Darth..
The Verge

David Prowse, the original Darth Vader in 'Star Wars,' dies at 85

 David Prowse, the weightlifter-turned-actor who was the body, though not the voice, of Darth Vader in the original "Star Wars" trilogy, has died.
USATODAY.com
Darth Vader actor David Prowse dies aged 85 [Video]

Darth Vader actor David Prowse dies aged 85

Actor David Prowse who played Darth Vader in the original Star Wars trilogy has died aged 85. Edward Baran reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:03Published

'Star Wars' Darth Vader Actor Dave Prowse Dead at 85

 Dave Prowse, the actor who played Darth Vader in 'Star Wars,' has died. Dave's agent, Thomas Bowington, said ..."It’s with great regret and heart-wrenching..
TMZ.com

Darth Vader actor Dave Prowse dies [Video]

Darth Vader actor Dave Prowse dies

Dave Prowse, the Bristol actor who played Darth Vader in the original StarWars trilogy, has died aged 85. The weightlifter-turned-actor, who also earnedan MBE for playing the Green Cross Code Man to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published

Darth Vader actor and Green Cross Code Man David Prowse dies

Darth Vader actor and Green Cross Code Man David Prowse dies Actor David Prowse, the man who donned the iconic Darth Vader suit in the original Star Wars trilogy, has died aged 85.
Sky News Also reported by •The VergeBBC NewsBristol PostBelfast Telegraph

Dave Prowse: Star Wars fans call for release of film with actor’s Vader vocals

 Star Wars fans have called for the release of the “Dave Prowse cut” to honour the man famous for inhabiting Darth Vader.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •BBC NewsBristol PostOK! Magazine

David Prowse, the original Darth Vader in 'Star Wars,' dies at 85

 David Prowse, the weightlifter-turned-actor who was the body, though not the voice, of Darth Vader in the original "Star Wars" trilogy, has died.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •NewsmaxUpworthyNPRWashington PostCroydon Advertiser