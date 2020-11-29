Darth Vader actor David Prowse has died aged 85
Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
David Prowse, the former bodybuilder best known for his role as Darth Vader into the original Star Wars trilogy, has died aged 85. Announcing the news on Twitter this morning (November 29), Prowse’s agent Thomas Bowington wrote:...
