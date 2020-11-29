'Silent majority' of Poles favor strict abortion law

Hungary and Poland block EU's COVID-19 recovery package over new rule of law drive Budapest and Warsaw governments are threatening to veto the EU budget and recovery fund over proposals to link access to cash with the respect of the rule of law.

Drone video shows scale of Poland's abortion protests Drone footage has captured thousands of protesters taking to the streets of Warsaw over the past seven days to protest a court ruling further limited the country's restrictive abortion laws.

An October 22 ruling by the Polish constitutional court to ban abortions of fetuses with congenital defects, even when the fetus has no chance of survival at..

People have taken to the streets as the government attempts to ban nearly all abortions.

COVID-19 recovery fund veto 'could cause employment tragedy in Europe' Hungary and Poland's veto of the bloc's pandemic recovery fund could cause unemployment levels to explode, it's been claimed. View on euronews

Abortion in Argentina: President Fernandez pushes to change law



In Argentina, crowds of women's rights activists and pro-abortion rights demonstrators wearing green scarves rallied in Buenos Aires in support of the president's move to change strict abortion laws. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 03:04 Published 1 week ago

20 arrested after clashes erupt during abortion protest in Poland



Police in Warsaw detained 20 people during a protest against the tightening of Poland's abortion law on Wednesday (November 18). Footage shows scuffles between protesters and riot police. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 06:02 Published 1 week ago