'Silent majority' of Poles favor strict abortion law

WorldNews Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
'Silent majority' of Poles favor strict abortion lawPolice stands guard during a pro-choice protest in the center of Warsaw, Nov. 28, 2020. AFP While mass protests against a court verdict backing a near-total ban on abortion have taken on an increasingly political flavour in Poland, the devout Catholic country is far from turning pro-choice. Surveys show that Poles have grown comfortable with existing abortion legislation ― among Europe's most restrictive ― adopted in 1993 as part of a church-state compromise after the collapse of communism. Abortion is only permitted in cases of rape or incest, when the life of the mother is at risk or if there is a severe foetal anomaly. That last...
