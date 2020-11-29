Boko Haram terrorists slaughter 43 farm workers in Nigeria’s volatile northeast
Members of the Boko Haram Takfiri terrorist group have killed at least 43 Nigerian farm workers and injured several others in the country’s volatile northeastern state of Borno. Local sources said the massacre took place on Saturday as the farmers were working in rice fields in the village of Kwashebe, near Maiduguri, the capital of Borno state. The assailants tied up the agricultural workers and slit their throats. "We have recovered 43 dead bodies, all of them slaughtered, along with six others with serious injuries," said Babakura Kolo,...
Boko Haram Jihadist terrorist organization
Nigeria Federal republic in West Africa
Borno State State of Nigeria
Maiduguri Place in Borno, Nigeria
