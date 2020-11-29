Boko Haram terrorists slaughter 43 farm workers in Nigeria’s volatile northeast

UN: 110 civilians killed in Nigeria attack The United Nations says at least 110 civilians have been killed and many more injured in an attack in Nigeria’s northeast.

Brendan Cahill, one of the founders of Process and Industrial Developments (P&ID), an Irish-owned company in a $10bn (€8.4bn) legal battle with Nigeria in the..

In an interview, Saidu Tejan-Thomas, the creator of the podcast, Resistance, talked about the movement unfolding in Nigeria, with regular demonstrations against..

BJP workers killed in Kulgam: LeT behind attack, says police; PM Modi condemns



Terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was behind the killing of three BJP leaders in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said and appealed to the.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:27 Published on October 30, 2020

Kulgam: 3 BJP workers killed in a terrorist attack in J&K, PM Modi pays tribute|Oneindia News



Three BJP workers, including a local youth wing leader were on Thursday killed in a terror attack in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. They were travelling in a car when terrorists fired at them... Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:08 Published on October 30, 2020