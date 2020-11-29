Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Boko Haram terrorists slaughter 43 farm workers in Nigeria’s volatile northeast

WorldNews Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
Boko Haram terrorists slaughter 43 farm workers in Nigeria’s volatile northeastMembers of the Boko Haram Takfiri terrorist group have killed at least 43 Nigerian farm workers and injured several others in the country’s volatile northeastern state of Borno. Local sources said the massacre took place on Saturday as the farmers were working in rice fields in the village of Kwashebe, near Maiduguri, the capital of Borno state. The assailants tied up the agricultural workers and slit their throats. "We have recovered 43 dead bodies, all of them slaughtered, along with six others with serious injuries," said Babakura Kolo,...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Boko Haram Boko Haram Jihadist terrorist organization


Nigeria Nigeria Federal republic in West Africa

UN: 110 civilians killed in Nigeria attack [Video]

UN: 110 civilians killed in Nigeria attack

The United Nations says at least 110 civilians have been killed and many more injured in an attack in Nigeria’s northeast.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 04:48Published

Farm workers killed in 'insane' Nigeria attack

 Nigeria's president condemns an attack in which 43 labourers were "slaughtered" near Maiduguri.
BBC News

Irishman involved in €8bn Nigerian court battle caught up in arms deal

 Brendan Cahill, one of the founders of Process and Industrial Developments (P&ID), an Irish-owned company in a $10bn (€8.4bn) legal battle with Nigeria in the..
WorldNews

‘From the Front Lines,’ Stories of Resistance and a Movement for Black Lives

 In an interview, Saidu Tejan-Thomas, the creator of the podcast, Resistance, talked about the movement unfolding in Nigeria, with regular demonstrations against..
NYTimes.com

Borno State Borno State State of Nigeria


Maiduguri Maiduguri Place in Borno, Nigeria


Related videos from verified sources

BJP workers killed in Kulgam: LeT behind attack, says police; PM Modi condemns [Video]

BJP workers killed in Kulgam: LeT behind attack, says police; PM Modi condemns

Terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was behind the killing of three BJP leaders in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said and appealed to the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:27Published
Kulgam: 3 BJP workers killed in a terrorist attack in J&K, PM Modi pays tribute|Oneindia News [Video]

Kulgam: 3 BJP workers killed in a terrorist attack in J&K, PM Modi pays tribute|Oneindia News

Three BJP workers, including a local youth wing leader were on Thursday killed in a terror attack in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. They were travelling in a car when terrorists fired at them...

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:08Published
Farm workers in California's Imperial Valley risk their health in order to pay the bills [Video]

Farm workers in California's Imperial Valley risk their health in order to pay the bills

California's farm workers are left with a difficult decision during the pandemic - risk their health and life at work or go without food and rent money?

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 03:53Published