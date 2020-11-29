Global  
 

Severe fire warning for Australia after hottest November night on record

WorldNews Sunday, 29 November 2020
Severe fire warning for Australia after hottest November night on recordParts of Australia, including Sydney, sweltered through the hottest November night on record with temperatures likely to stay high on Sunday, prompting authorities to issue a total fire ban. Sydney CBD...
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Fire breaks out at Sydney’s historical Bell Tower after lightning strike

Fire breaks out at Sydney’s historical Bell Tower after lightning strike 00:26

 Lines of thunderstorms stroke the east coast area of Australia on Tuesday, December 1, and lightning strikes caused a fire at a historical bell tower in Ashfield.

