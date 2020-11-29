Global  
 

The Observer view on Donald Trump and the murder of Iran’s leading nuclear scientist | ...As the president lashes out wilfully during his last days in office, it seems likely that he at least gave the nod to this killing Dangerous military adventurism in the dying days of a US presidency is not without recent precedent. In December 1992, George HW Bush sent 25,000 US troops to Somalia,...
 An Iranian scientist long suspected by the West of masterminding a secret nuclear bomb program was killed in an ambush near Tehran on Friday that could provoke confrontation between Iran and its foes in the last weeks of Donald Trump's presidency. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

