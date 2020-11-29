The Observer view on Donald Trump and the murder of Iran’s leading nuclear scientist | ...

Mother says she has no justice after inquest ruling



The mother of a 12-year-old Somalian girl who drowned in a river says she doesn't feel as if she has justice after a coroner has concluded it was an accidental death. Lawyers representing Shukri Abdi's family have pushed for a verdict of unlawful killing amid allegations the 12-year-old had been pushed after her school and police failed to protect her from bullying. The Justice4Shukri campaign argue the case represents "yet another example of the institutional racism riddled throughout this country".

Credit: ODN Duration: 01:31