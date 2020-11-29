Global  
 

Drama on and off the stage as Biden prepares for the White House

WorldNews Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
Drama on and off the stage as Biden prepares for the White HouseThe Queen Theatre in downtown Wilmington, Delaware has an old-world feel. Its front entrance and box offices are topped by an ornate marquee with back-lit signage that would normally carry details of the current show or upcoming performances. These days, the black letters have been arranged to spell out a public health message; telling people to stay safe amid the pandemic. The Queen, like almost every other theatre around the world, has been forced to close because of Covid-19. But in recent weeks this particular venue has a new star attraction. There are no tickets or audience members but what plays out on stage is being watched by millions. The Queen Theatre has become US President-elect...
