Drama on and off the stage as Biden prepares for the White House

Sunday, 29 November 2020 ( 5 days ago )

The Queen Theatre in downtown Wilmington Delaware has an old-world feel. Its front entrance and box offices are topped by an ornate marquee with back-lit signage that would normally carry details of the current show or upcoming performances. These days, the black letters have been arranged to spell out a public health message; telling people to stay safe amid the pandemic. The Queen, like almost every other theatre around the world, has been forced to close because of Covid-19 . But in recent weeks this particular venue has a new star attraction. There are no tickets or audience members but what plays out on stage is being watched by millions. The Queen Theatre has become US President-elect...