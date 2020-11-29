Drama on and off the stage as Biden prepares for the White House
The Queen Theatre in downtown Wilmington, Delaware has an old-world feel. Its front entrance and box offices are topped by an ornate marquee with back-lit signage that would normally carry details of the current show or upcoming performances. These days, the black letters have been arranged to spell out a public health message; telling people to stay safe amid the pandemic. The Queen, like almost every other theatre around the world, has been forced to close because of Covid-19. But in recent weeks this particular venue has a new star attraction. There are no tickets or audience members but what plays out on stage is being watched by millions. The Queen Theatre has become US President-elect...
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Wilmington, Delaware Largest city in Delaware
President-Elect Joe Biden Introduces Key Members of Economic Team
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:08Published
Joe Biden Steps Out in Protective Boot After Breaking FootJoe Biden is giving his broken foot woes the boot ... quite literally. The President-elect was spotted Tuesday in Wilmington, DE, popping into the Queen Theater..
TMZ.com
Biden to formally announce economic team as budget chief nominee Neera Tanden faces criticismPresident-elect Joe Biden is formally announcing his economic team today, including Janet Yellen as his nominee for treasury secretary and Neera Tanden for White..
CBS News
Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States
Biden says he will join former presidents in publicly getting COVID vaccinePresident-elect Joe Biden said he'd "be happy" to join former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton in getting the vaccine.
USATODAY.com
Among first acts as US president, Joe Biden to call for 100 days of mask-wearingJoe Biden said he will ask Americans to commit to 100 days of wearing masks as one of his first acts as president, stopping just short of the nationwide mandate..
New Zealand Herald
Trump won't say if he has confidence in AG Barr
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:49Published
Dr. Fauci Met With Biden's Transition Team For The First Time
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
House Freedom Caucus members criticize AG BarrAttorney General William Barr is coming under criticism from members of the conservative House Freedom Caucus who are demanding a full review of the presidential..
USATODAY.com
White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States
Watch: Lighting of the 2020 National Christmas TreePresident Trump and first lady Melania Trump presided over the annual lighting of the National Christmas Tree outside the White House, with music from the U.S...
CBS News
White House communications director Alyssa Farah resignsFarah has worked in the Trump administration for 3.5 years.
CBS News
Presidential pardons: What Donald Trump is protecting his kids fromBefore Donald Trump leaves the White House in January he is expected to grant a flurry of pardons to protect a number of people from criminal..
New Zealand Herald
Delaware State of the United States of America
Joe Biden fractures his foot playing with one of his dogs
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:35Published
Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
CBS Evening News, December 3, 2020U.S. reports record-high COVID deaths, cases and hospitalizations; Rookie teacher continues remote class after home catches fire
CBS News
'Massive relief' over likely source of NSW hotel worker's COVID-19 infectionNSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard says he's relieved a Sydney hotel quarantine worker infected with COVID-19 appears to have contracted the virus on the job.
SBS
12/03/20: Red and BlueCDC Director gives warning on rising COVID crisis; 2020 National Christmas Tree Lighting virtual show
CBS News
Sydney COVID case likely infected at workNSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard says he's relieved a Sydney hotel quarantine worker infected with COVID-19 appears to have contracted the virus at work.
SBS
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources