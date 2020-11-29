Global  
 

Sydney's cocaine obsession fuels gang violence: NSW Police Commissioner

Sunday, 29 November 2020
Sydney's cocaine obsession fuels gang violence: NSW Police CommissionerIn an interview with The Sun-Herald, Commissioner Fuller said that organised crime in Sydney and beyond was about money and power, which largely flowed from illicit drugs. "The reality we know with organised crime is: you take out the head [or] you take out the entire group, then there will always be someone willing to step up because of the power and the money that's available," he said....
