Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ross County stun Celtic in cup to intensify pressure on Lennon

BBC News Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
Celtic's stranglehold on Scottish silverware is over as they are bundled out of the League Cup at home to Ross County.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Celtic F.C. Celtic F.C. Association football club in Glasgow, Scotland

Sloppy Celtic out of Europa League after 4-1 loss to Sparta Prague

 Celtic's Europa League campaign will end at the group stage as successive 4-1 defeats by Sparta Prague heaps more pressure on Neil Lennon.
BBC News

Ross County, Ohio Ross County, Ohio County in Ohio, US


EFL Cup EFL Cup Knockout competition in English association football

Liverpool 0-0 Arsenal: Jurgen Klopp post-match press conference [Video]

Liverpool 0-0 Arsenal: Jurgen Klopp post-match press conference

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta speaks to the media after his side knockedLiverpool out of the Carabao Cup on penalties. After a 0-0 draw, Arsenal won5-4 on penalties.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:58Published
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praises Juan Mata [Video]

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praises Juan Mata

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised Juan Mata after hisside's 3-0 defeat of Brighton. United's boss said the midfielder's composureand experience were vital in the Carabao Cup fourth-round victory.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:12Published

Related news from verified sources

Ross County stun Celtic in League Cup

 Celtic's stranglehold on Scottish silverware is over as they are bundled out of the League Cup at home to Ross County.
BBC Sport Also reported by •BBC NewsTeam TalkLeicester MercuryNews24

EXCLUSIVE: Celtic to make Premier League midfielder January contract offer

 The 30-year-old transfer target is seen as the heir apparent to current captain Scott Brown.
Team Talk Also reported by •BBC NewsSoccerNews.com

Celtic legend Chris Sutton fears for Neil Lennon’s future after Europa League exit – ‘It will be hard to see this out’

 Neil Lennon is on the ropes as Celtic manager, admits Hoops legend Chris Sutton, who believes their elimination from the Europa League could be another nail in...
talkSPORT Also reported by •Leicester MercuryBBC Sport