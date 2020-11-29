Global  
 

Wisconsin Recount Affirms Biden Win Over Trump

VOA News Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
President-elect gained 87 votes in the Midwestern state in a recount that cost the Trump campaign $3 million
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: How Trump's Demand That Wisconsin Counties Do A Recount Is Backfiring

How Trump's Demand That Wisconsin Counties Do A Recount Is Backfiring 00:36

 President Donald Trump's campaign spent $3 million on a recount that has already backfired spectacularly. According to Business Insider, the outcome of the general election's recount in one Wisconsin county was that Trump actually lost votes--not gained them. Milwaukee County announced Friday that...

