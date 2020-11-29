Wisconsin Recount Affirms Biden Win Over Trump

President Donald Trump's campaign spent $3 million on a recount that has already backfired spectacularly.
According to Business Insider, the outcome of the general election's recount in one Wisconsin county was that Trump actually lost votes--not gained them.
Milwaukee County announced Friday that...
President Donald Trump's campaign is still seeking donations from voters, even though Trump himself has all but admitted he lost to Joe Biden.
But donors should know that 75% of every contribution is..