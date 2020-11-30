Iraq: Rocket attack causes fire at major oil refinery
Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Operations at the Siniya oil refinery in northern Iraq have resumed following a rocket attack on the facility. The militant "Islamic State" quickly claimed responsibility for the attack which caused a large fire.
