Iraq: Rocket attack causes fire at major oil refinery

Deutsche Welle Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Operations at the Siniya oil refinery in northern Iraq have resumed following a rocket attack on the facility. The militant "Islamic State" quickly claimed responsibility for the attack which caused a large fire.
