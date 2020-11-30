Global  
 

Biden announces all-female senior press team

BBC News Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Joe Biden has pledged to shape one of the most diverse US presidential cabinets ever.
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
News video: Joe Biden chooses an all-female senior White House press team

Joe Biden chooses an all-female senior White House press team

 President-elect Joe Biden will have an all-female communications team at his White House, led by campaign communications director Kate Bedingfield.

Joe Biden suffers "hairline fracture" in foot, doctor says

 The president-elect will "likely require a walking boot" for several weeks.
Biden still winner in Wisconsin after recount is completed

 The state will certify the presidential results on Monday, the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission said Sunday.
Birx worried about COVID spike after holiday [Video]

Birx worried about COVID spike after holiday

[NFA] The White House coronavirus task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx on CBS’s ‘Face The Nation’ Sunday said she is increasingly concerned about a potential new spike in COVID-19 infections after Thanksgiving, as lawmakers continue to stall on legislation that could be crucial to vaccine distribution. Gavino Garay has more.

President-Elect Joe Biden to Deliver Thanksgiving Address [Video]

President-Elect Joe Biden to Deliver Thanksgiving Address

President-Elect Joe Biden to Deliver Thanksgiving Address. On Wednesday, Joe Biden is expected to deliver a Thanksgiving address from Wilmington, Delaware. . In a press release, his..

Biden Taps Top Campaign Advisers for White House Staff [Video]

Biden Taps Top Campaign Advisers for White House Staff

Biden Taps Top Campaign Advisers for White House Staff. President-elect Joe Biden announced the newest additions to his White House staff on Tuesday. . They are long-time advisers Mike Donilon and..

Joe Biden Appoints Ron Klain as White House Chief of Staff [Video]

Joe Biden Appoints Ron Klain as White House Chief of Staff

Joe Biden Appoints Ron Klain as White House Chief of Staff. On Wednesday, Joe Biden named longtime aide Ron Klain as his White House chief of staff. . In a statement, Biden said Klain was..

Who are Biden's top choices for the top health job?

 The coronavirus pandemic has put extra focus on President-elect Joe Biden's pick for his health and human services secretary. The Biden transition team has...
US election: Donald Trump spends $3 million in Wisconsin recount, gives Joe Biden 132 more votes

US election: Donald Trump spends $3 million in Wisconsin recount, gives Joe Biden 132 more votes Donald Trump spent about $3 million to get vote recounts in Wisconsin, only for the recounts to expand President-elect Joe Biden's lead over him.The recount in...
Trump to Announce His 2024 Plan on Biden's Inauguration Day Should Legal Efforts Fail

Trump to Announce His 2024 Plan on Biden's Inauguration Day Should Legal Efforts Fail If Joe Biden does become the next one in office, despite the recent poll cheating events, Trump has said that his march to the Oval Office might be on the same...
