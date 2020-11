'The weather got to Rahul Roy', narrates co-star Nishant Singh Malkhani on actor's brain stroke Monday, 30 November 2020 ( 43 minutes ago )

Rahul Roy and Nishant Singh Malkhani have been shooting for their short film 'LAC: Live The Battle' in Kargil. 👓 View full article

