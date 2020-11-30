Global  
 

New Zealand watchdog brings charges for White Island volcano deaths

Deutsche Welle Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
New Zealand's workplace regulator has finished its investigations into tour operators who brought people to White Island when the volcano erupted in December 2019. The tour companies could face millions in fines.
