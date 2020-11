Video Credit: ANI - Published 9 hours ago 'Kartik Purnima': 51,000 earthen lamps beautify Ram Ki Paidi in Ayodhya 01:01 51,000 earthen lamps were illuminated at Ram Ki Paidi on the banks of river Saryu as devotees gathered to celebrate Kartik Purnima. "I'm very happy to be part of this event. I'm fasting and praying to Lord Rama on this occasion," said a devotee.