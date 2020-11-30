Global  
 

Melbourne clubs rule out signing Bogut

The Age Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Victoria's two NBL clubs won't be chasing Andrew Bogut for the upcoming NBL season but Melbourne United have locked in an MVP candidate, with NZ Breakers import Scotty Hopson signing with the club on Monday.
