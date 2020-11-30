Melbourne clubs rule out signing Bogut
Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Victoria's two NBL clubs won't be chasing Andrew Bogut for the upcoming NBL season but Melbourne United have locked in an MVP candidate, with NZ Breakers import Scotty Hopson signing with the club on Monday.
Victoria's two NBL clubs won't be chasing Andrew Bogut for the upcoming NBL season but Melbourne United have locked in an MVP candidate, with NZ Breakers import Scotty Hopson signing with the club on Monday.
|
|
You Might Like