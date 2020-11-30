UK to ban installation of new Huawei 5G kit from September
Monday, 30 November 2020 () British telecom companies will not be allowed to install new Huawei 5G equipment after September 2021, the UK government announced ahead of a debate on new telecom legislation.
British telecommunications firms must not install new Huawei 5G kit after September 2021, the government said on Monday (November 30). The ban is part of a plan to purge the Chinese firm's equipment from high speed mobile networks. Eve Johnson reports.
On October 02, 'Rail Roko' agitation entered 9th day in Amritsar. The protest is led by Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee at Devi Dass Pura village. They are protesting against new farm sector reforms...