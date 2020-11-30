Global  
 

UK to ban installation of new Huawei 5G kit from September

Deutsche Welle Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
British telecom companies will not be allowed to install new Huawei 5G equipment after September 2021, the UK government announced ahead of a debate on new telecom legislation.
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: UK extends ban on Huawei 5G gear

UK extends ban on Huawei 5G gear 01:18

 British telecommunications firms must not install new Huawei 5G kit after September 2021, the government said on Monday (November 30). The ban is part of a plan to purge the Chinese firm's equipment from high speed mobile networks. Eve Johnson reports.

Related news from verified sources

Huawei ban from UK 5G network brought forward

 The cut-off date of September for the installation of new equipment is earlier than expected.
BBC News

UK to ban installation of Huawei 5G equipment from September

 Move comes as surprise to industry which had stockpiled kit, expecting to be able to use it until 2027
FT.com