IND vs AUS: David Warner, Pat Cummins to miss remaining white-ball games; D'Arcy Short added to T20 squad
Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
With injuries and keeping players ready for the Test series, Australian stars David Warner and Pat Cummins will be missing the rest of Australia's white-ball matches against India. D'Arcy Short has been added to the T20 squad ahead of Wednesday's third ODI in Canberra.
