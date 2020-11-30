Joe Biden: President-elect fractures foot while playing with dog
Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
The president-elect will probably have to wear a medical boot for several weeks, his doctor says.
Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States
Joe Biden fractures foot while playing with dogPresident-elect Joe Biden fractured his right foot while playing with one of his dogs, an injury discovered in a scan Sunday and that will likely require him to..
USATODAY.com
'Get well soon': Trump's message after Biden fractures his foot while playing with dogPresident Trump wished a speedy recovery to President-elect Joe Biden, who fractured his foot while playing with one of his dogs over the weekend."Get well..
New Zealand Herald
