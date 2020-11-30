Global  
 

Joe Biden: President-elect fractures foot while playing with dog

BBC News Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
The president-elect will probably have to wear a medical boot for several weeks, his doctor says.
 U.S. President-elect Joe Biden suffered hairline fractures in his foot while playing with his dog, Major, his personal physician said on Sunday (November 29). Gloria Tso reports.

 President-elect Joe Biden fractured his right foot while playing with one of his dogs, an injury discovered in a scan Sunday and that will likely require him to..
President-elect Joe Biden on Sunday tapped key campaign staff and advisors to lead his all-female senior communications team. Gloria Tso reports.

'Get well soon': Trump's message after Biden fractures his foot while playing with dog

 President Trump wished a speedy recovery to President-elect Joe Biden, who fractured his foot while playing with one of his dogs over the weekend."Get well..
The president-elect sustained the injury while playing with his dog, his doctor said.

President-elect Joe Biden will have an all-female communications team at his White House, led by campaign communications director Kate Bedingfield.

President-elect Joe Biden will have an all-female communications team at his White House, led by campaign communications director Kate Bedingfield.

 Biden, 78, has hairline fractures in his midfoot and will likely wear a walking boot for the next several weeks
