Shops to open 24 hours a day to boost high street pandemic recovery

Sky News Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Shops to open 24 hours a day to boost high street pandemic recoveryShops will be given permission to trade 24 hours a day over Christmas as the high street tries to recover some of the losses suffered during the pandemic, a cabinet minister has said.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: 100 travel agents face closure because of Covid-19

100 travel agents face closure because of Covid-19 01:23

 Some 100 high street travel agent shops face permanent closure, their industrybody in Northern Ireland warned. Commissions already earned on forwardbookings were repaid and staff still had to be paid while earnings during thepandemic plunged. The lobby organisation is pressing for a tailored...

