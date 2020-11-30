Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'It is about being healthy': Rebel Wilson says she reached her goal weight in 'Year of Health' journey

DNA Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Giving her fans a reason to rejoice, Rebel Wilson further stated in the Instagram story that she wants to speak with her fans on Instagram Live.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Rebel Wilson insists 'nothing is forbidden' in her weight loss journey [Video]

Rebel Wilson insists 'nothing is forbidden' in her weight loss journey

'Pitch Perfect' star Rebel Wilson admits "nothing is forbidden" in her weight loss journey, and she accepts that "some weeks are just write offs".

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:33Published
Rebel Wilson has 'come into her own' at 40 [Video]

Rebel Wilson has 'come into her own' at 40

Rebel Wilson finally feels like she's got her life under control after turning 40.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:05Published
Rebel Wilson used emotional eating to cope with fame [Video]

Rebel Wilson used emotional eating to cope with fame

Rebel Wilson struggled with “emotional eating” before embarking on her impressive weight loss transformation, as she said she used food to help her cope with the “stress of becoming famous”.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:43Published

Related news from verified sources

Rebel Wilson reveals she hit goal weight in 'year of health' journey

 Rebel Wilson has marked a major milestone in her “year of health” journey.
Upworthy

Rebel Wilson Hits Her Goal Weight!

 Rebel Wilson did it! After announcing her goal weight back in May of this year amid a fitness journey, the 40-year-old Pitch Perfect star announced Sunday...
Just Jared

Rebel Wilson celebrates hitting her goal weight, but says, 'it's not about a weight number, it's about being healthy'

 The "Pitch Perfect" star revealed in January that she was embarking on a "Year of Health."
Upworthy