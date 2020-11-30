Tyreek Hill and Derrick Henry took over as the coronavirus loomed
Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Kansas City's Tyreek Hill and Patrick Mahomes put on one of the greatest receiving shows in NFL history, with 203 yards and two touchdowns before the end of the first quarter. Derrick Henry carried the Titans with 178 yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries.
