Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Activists Launch Legal Challenge Over Stonehenge Road Tunnel

WorldNews Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Activists Launch Legal Challenge Over Stonehenge Road TunnelThe British government had earlier approved the construction of a tunnel, part of which will pass under the famous Stonehenge. A legal challenge is being launched by the Stonehenge Alliance group to halt plans for a two-mile tunnel under the famous prehistoric monument in England. "I fully back the move to test whether Grants Shapps acted legally in approving this highly wasteful and destructive road scheme,” Tom Holland, from the Stonehenge Alliance, said as quoted by the BBC. The project raised serious doubts among people who are responsible for the preservation of the UNESCO World Heritage Site. The authorities insist that the tunnel will not affect the state of Stonehenge in any way....
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Stonehenge Stonehenge Neolithic henge monument in Wiltshire, England

World famous Stonehenge illuminated in dedication to unsung champions of UK heritage [Video]

World famous Stonehenge illuminated in dedication to unsung champions of UK heritage

TV’s Sir Tony Robinson today unveiled a historic takeover of Stonehenge, withthe 5,000-year-old sarsen stones temporarily illuminated with images of‘unsung heritage champions’ from across the UK. Prohibited from attending thedisplay due to current restrictions, a video projection of Sir Tony acted tofirst illuminate the historic stones and introduce the momentous display.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:14Published

Stonehenge tunnel: Legal challenge to 'destructive' plans

 Plans to build a £1.7bn road tunnel near the ancient monument are being opposed by campaigners.
BBC News
Road tunnel to be built under England's Stonehenge [Video]

Road tunnel to be built under England's Stonehenge

The idea is that it would divert traffic away from the World Heritage Site, but the project has been widely criticised by environmentalists and archaeologists.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:34Published
Controversial Stonehenge road tunnel plans approved [Video]

Controversial Stonehenge road tunnel plans approved

A controversial plan to dig a road tunnel near Stonehenge has been given thego-ahead by Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:54Published

Tom Holland (actor) Tom Holland (actor) English actor

Trailer released for Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley's new film, Chaos Walking [Video]

Trailer released for Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley's new film, Chaos Walking

Trailer released for Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley's new film Chaos Walking,based on the best-selling novel The Knife of Never Letting Go.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:22Published
NEWS OF THE WEEK: Tom Holland begins filming 'Spider-Man 3' [Video]

NEWS OF THE WEEK: Tom Holland begins filming 'Spider-Man 3'

Tom Holland has landed in Atlanta, Georgia, ready to begin filming 'Spider-Man 3.'

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:44Published
Tom Holland begins filming 'Spider-Man 3' [Video]

Tom Holland begins filming 'Spider-Man 3'

Tom Holland has landed in Atlanta, Georgia, ready to begin filming 'Spider-Man 3.'

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:44Published

World Heritage Site World Heritage Site Place listed by the UNESCO as of special cultural or natural significance

Australia bushfire: Fraser Island residents told to leave immediately

 Residents on Fraser island are warned as a bushfire engulfs the Unesco World Heritage site.
BBC News

Related videos from verified sources

Britain Approves $2.2 Billion Tunnel to Go Under Stonehenge [Video]

Britain Approves $2.2 Billion Tunnel to Go Under Stonehenge

The project will return tranquility to the World Heritage Site, but archeologist groups are already voicing their concerns. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:58Published
Nitin Gadkari initiates '1st blasting' of Zojila Tunnel [Video]

Nitin Gadkari initiates '1st blasting' of Zojila Tunnel

The 'first blasting' for construction of Zojila Tunnel took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district on October 15. 14.15-km-long tunnel will provide all-weather connectivity between Srinagar,..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:55Published
Work on Zojila Tunnel to begin today [Video]

Work on Zojila Tunnel to begin today

Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will virtually initiate 'first blast' of Zojila Tunnel project today (October 15). The tunnel on NH-1 connects Srinagar and Leh through..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:33Published