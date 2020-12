Activists Launch Legal Challenge Over Stonehenge Road Tunnel

Monday, 30 November 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The British government had earlier approved the construction of a tunnel, part of which will pass under the famous Stonehenge . A legal challenge is being launched by the Stonehenge Alliance group to halt plans for a two-mile tunnel under the famous prehistoric monument in England. "I fully back the move to test whether Grants Shapps acted legally in approving this highly wasteful and destructive road scheme,” Tom Holland , from the Stonehenge Alliance, said as quoted by the BBC. The project raised serious doubts among people who are responsible for the preservation of the UNESCO World Heritage Site . The authorities insist that the tunnel will not affect the state of Stonehenge in any way....