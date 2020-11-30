US President-elect Joe Biden suffers hairline fracture on foot while playing with dog
US President-elect Joe Biden suffered "hairline fractures" on his foot while playing with one of his dogs on Saturday and may need a "walking boot for several weeks", a CT scan report has confirmed late Sunday evening. Biden, 78, spent most of Sunday in doctor...
Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States
