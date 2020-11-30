Japan Crown Prince Akishino turns 55, approves of Princess Mako's plan to marry
Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
TOKYO (THE YOMIURI SHIMBUN/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Crown Prince Akishino turned 55 on Monday (Nov 30) and during a press conference held ahead of the occasion he said he approves of his eldest daughter, Princess Mako, 29, marrying her de facto fiance, Mr Kei Komuro, also 29. Since the marriage was postponed, this was the first time that the...
TOKYO (THE YOMIURI SHIMBUN/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Crown Prince Akishino turned 55 on Monday (Nov 30) and during a press conference held ahead of the occasion he said he approves of his eldest daughter, Princess Mako, 29, marrying her de facto fiance, Mr Kei Komuro, also 29. Since the marriage was postponed, this was the first time that the...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Fumihito, Prince Akishino Crown Prince of Japan
Japanese emperor's brother proclaimed first in line to throne
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:50Published
Tokyo Capital and prefecture of Japan
Japan's Naomi Osaka inspires own manga characterTOKYO: Japan's three-time Grand Slam winner has inspired a new manga character to appear in an issue of next month, the publishers announced on Sunday. Osaka,..
WorldNews
Japan criticises U.N. finding that Nissan's Ghosn was detained unfairlyTOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's justice minister...
WorldNews
Japan pauses domestic travel push in two cities as COVID spreadsTOKYO (Reuters) – Japan paused its domestic “Go To Travel” promotion campaign in two cities following sharp rises in COVID-19 infections, a government..
WorldNews
Tokyo governor: Japan can host Olympics despite virus spikeRead full article MARI YAMAGUCHI24 November 2020, 3:30 am·2-min read Japan Olympics IOC Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike, left, greets International Olympic..
WorldNews
Yomiuri Shimbun Japanese newspaper
Asia News Network Alliance of Asian newspapers
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources