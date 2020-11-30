Japan Crown Prince Akishino turns 55, approves of Princess Mako's plan to marry

Japanese emperor's brother proclaimed first in line to throne Japanese Emperor Naruhito's younger brother, Crown Prince Fumihito, was formally sworn in on Sunday as first in line to the Chrysanthemum Throne.

TOKYO: Japan's three-time Grand Slam winner has inspired a new manga character to appear in an issue of next month, the publishers announced on Sunday. Osaka,..

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan paused its domestic “Go To Travel” promotion campaign in two cities following sharp rises in COVID-19 infections, a government..

People Are Comparing Princess Diana and Meghan Markle After “The Crown” Season 4 Season 4 of the Netflix royal drama focuses on the late princess and her relationship with Prince Charles.

The Royal Family Is Not Happy About ‘The Crown’ The royal family is not happy about the storylines in this newest version of the Crown. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm has more.

Prince Charles and Camilla Had To Turn Off Their Twitter Comments Fans of The Crown were getting very heated.

Kenya: Covid-19 to Cause Spike in Budgets for Tokyo Olympics [Nation] Journalists planning to travel to the Tokyo Olympics next year will have to rejig at their budgets to accommodate extra costs of Covid-19 tests and...

Tokyo reports 311 new coronavirus cases The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 418 new cases of the coronavirus, down 107 from Sunday. The number is the result of 5,117 tests conducted on...

