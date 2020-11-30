Global  
 

Japan Crown Prince Akishino turns 55, approves of Princess Mako's plan to marry

WorldNews Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Japan Crown Prince Akishino turns 55, approves of Princess Mako's plan to marryTOKYO (THE YOMIURI SHIMBUN/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Crown Prince Akishino turned 55 on Monday (Nov 30) and during a press conference held ahead of the occasion he said he approves of his eldest daughter, Princess Mako, 29, marrying her de facto fiance, Mr Kei Komuro, also 29. Since the marriage was postponed, this was the first time that the...
Japanese emperor's brother proclaimed first in line to throne [Video]

Japanese emperor's brother proclaimed first in line to throne

Japanese Emperor Naruhito's younger brother, Crown Prince Fumihito, was formally sworn in on Sunday as first in line to the Chrysanthemum Throne.

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published

Japan's Naomi Osaka inspires own manga character

 TOKYO: Japan's three-time Grand Slam winner has inspired a new manga character to appear in an issue of next month, the publishers announced on Sunday. Osaka,..
WorldNews

Japan criticises U.N. finding that Nissan's Ghosn was detained unfairly

 TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's justice minister...
WorldNews

Japan pauses domestic travel push in two cities as COVID spreads

 TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan paused its domestic “Go To Travel” promotion campaign in two cities following sharp rises in COVID-19 infections, a government..
WorldNews

Tokyo governor: Japan can host Olympics despite virus spike

 Read full article MARI YAMAGUCHI24 November 2020, 3:30 am·2-min read Japan Olympics IOC Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike, left, greets International Olympic..
WorldNews

